Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,421 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

