Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

