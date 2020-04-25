Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of NTRS opened at $77.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,654 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

