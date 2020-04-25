Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,827 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $31,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,530,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after buying an additional 770,357 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,687,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,048,462,000 after acquiring an additional 328,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,663,000 after acquiring an additional 563,138 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $86.17 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

