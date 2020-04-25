Davis R M Inc. Purchases 888 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.29.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.