Davis R M Inc. Has $40 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.24% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $39,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,254,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $713.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $684.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $733.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.44.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.