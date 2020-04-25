Davis R M Inc. Has $38.48 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 79,338 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $38,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 97,019 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 133,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 214,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

NYSE TJX opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

