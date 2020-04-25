Davis R M Inc. Has $18.26 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $188.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average is $198.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.55.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.