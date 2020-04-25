Davis R M Inc. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 167.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

QCOM opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

