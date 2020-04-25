Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $88.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

