Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Reduced by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $54,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,494,000 after purchasing an additional 150,473 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 32.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.7% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.89. The company has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

