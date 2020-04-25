Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Buys $999,999.00 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants bought 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,666.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J Daniel Plants also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, J Daniel Plants acquired 8,900 shares of Cutera stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $194,198.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, J Daniel Plants acquired 23,855 shares of Cutera stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $575,621.15.

On Friday, February 28th, J Daniel Plants acquired 26,005 shares of Cutera stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $629,321.00.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a market cap of $169.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.71. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Cutera had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUTR shares. BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 706.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cutera by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

