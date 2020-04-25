CSFB Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$7.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.28.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$6.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.08.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$750.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.50%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

