CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stake Lifted by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,772 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for about 7.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $33,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.