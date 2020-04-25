Crowdstrike (CRWD) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is one of 216 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Crowdstrike to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crowdstrike and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crowdstrike $481.41 million -$141.78 million -74.23 Crowdstrike Competitors $2.11 billion $343.73 million 0.78

Crowdstrike’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crowdstrike. Crowdstrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Crowdstrike and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crowdstrike -29.45% -33.49% -13.29% Crowdstrike Competitors -59.65% -92.91% -6.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Crowdstrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crowdstrike and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crowdstrike 1 5 18 0 2.71 Crowdstrike Competitors 2331 10366 18138 973 2.56

Crowdstrike presently has a consensus price target of $75.58, indicating a potential upside of 4.98%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 10.20%. Given Crowdstrike’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crowdstrike has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Crowdstrike peers beat Crowdstrike on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

