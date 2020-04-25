Critical Survey: SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR)

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 6 4 2 0 1.67

Gulfport Energy has a consensus target price of $3.09, indicating a potential upside of 89.80%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust $22.44 million 1.21 $17.29 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.19 -$2.00 billion $0.72 2.26

SandRidge Permian Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 77.04% 15.70% 15.70% Gulfport Energy -116.37% 4.70% 2.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it had 4.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 11,480 MBbls of oil; 2,320,705 millions of cubic feet of natural gas, and 39,710 millions of cubic feet of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

