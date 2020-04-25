Critical Survey: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) vs. ReneSola (NASDAQ:SOL)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rubicon Technology and ReneSola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ReneSola 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and ReneSola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.53 million 6.11 -$1.15 million N/A N/A ReneSola $119.12 million 0.32 -$8.83 million $0.35 2.89

Rubicon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReneSola.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -32.53% -3.41% -3.28% ReneSola -7.41% 8.29% 2.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ReneSola beats Rubicon Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2018, it operated approximately 80 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 212 MW. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.