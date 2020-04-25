Critical Contrast: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Trade Desk (NYSE:TTD)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Pinterest alerts:

This table compares Pinterest and Trade Desk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion 10.33 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -6.36 Trade Desk $661.06 million 17.69 $108.32 million $2.27 113.05

Trade Desk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -119.13% -100.37% -66.32% Trade Desk 16.39% 20.40% 7.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pinterest and Trade Desk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 13 11 0 2.46 Trade Desk 0 7 9 0 2.56

Pinterest currently has a consensus target price of $24.89, indicating a potential upside of 20.69%. Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $254.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.97%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Pinterest on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.