Critical Comparison: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Famous Dave’s of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A Famous Dave’s of America 5.72% 19.41% 8.92%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kura Sushi USA and Famous Dave’s of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60 Famous Dave’s of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 147.18%. Famous Dave’s of America has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Famous Dave’s of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Famous Dave’s of America is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Famous Dave’s of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 1.38 $1.46 million $0.27 39.33 Famous Dave’s of America $54.89 million 0.00 $4.86 million N/A N/A

Famous Dave’s of America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kura Sushi USA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Famous Dave’s of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America beats Kura Sushi USA on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Famous Dave’s of America Company Profile

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 4, 2019, it owned 17 locations and franchised 124 restaurants in 33 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

