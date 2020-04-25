Credit Suisse Group Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$5.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.48.

TSE HBM opened at C$3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.12.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.66 million.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1.15%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

