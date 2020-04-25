Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 465,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 1,240,216 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,134,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 122,653 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 424,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

