Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.87.

Get Correvio Pharma alerts:

Shares of CORV opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Correvio Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 2,128.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Correvio Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Correvio Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 287,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Correvio Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Correvio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Correvio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.