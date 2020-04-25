Cormark Comments on Coeur Mining Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.