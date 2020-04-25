Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 654 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 24,609.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 369,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 153,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 17.5% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.9% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 43,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,556,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,260,000 after acquiring an additional 356,833 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Comcast stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

