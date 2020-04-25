Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,837 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $83.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

