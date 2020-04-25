Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 55,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $56.15 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

