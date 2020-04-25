Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,661 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

AMT stock opened at $244.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.75. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

