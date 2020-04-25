Contrasting CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CGG and NXT Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGG $1.36 billion 0.57 -$69.10 million N/A N/A NXT Energy Solutions $9.02 million 2.39 $2.84 million N/A N/A

NXT Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CGG.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CGG and NXT Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGG 0 2 0 0 2.00 NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CGG and NXT Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGG -4.84% 7.64% 3.01% NXT Energy Solutions N/A 13.52% 11.61%

Risk & Volatility

CGG has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXT Energy Solutions beats CGG on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CGG Company Profile

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands. It also provides geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; and data management services and software to its clients, as well as collects, develops, and licenses geological data under the Robertson brand. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells seismic equipment used for land and marine seismic data acquisition, including seismic recording equipment, software, and seismic sources for land vibrators or marine air guns. It also provides integrated solutions; and customer support services, such as training. The company was formerly known as Compagnie Générale de Géophysique  Veritas SA and changed its name to CGG in 2013. CGG was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

