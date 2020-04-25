Contrasting Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & TransCoastal (NYSE:TCEC)

TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.1% of TransCoastal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for TransCoastal and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCoastal 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 5 3 0 2.38

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 112.18%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than TransCoastal.

Volatility & Risk

TransCoastal has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransCoastal and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 36.88% 21.08% 10.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransCoastal and Black Stone Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 2.51 $214.37 million $1.16 5.13

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than TransCoastal.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats TransCoastal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransCoastal Company Profile

TransCoastal Corporation, an energy development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It holds interests in approximately 100 acquired or divested wells; and 200 undeveloped locations covering an area of approximately 6000 acres of leased oil and gas property located primarily in the panhandle area of west Texas. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

