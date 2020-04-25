Contrasting BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) & Becton Dickinson and (NASDAQ:BDX)

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Becton Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondAirInc . -203.22% -176.57% -102.97% Becton Dickinson and 4.96% 15.50% 6.32%

BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton Dickinson and has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BeyondAirInc . and Becton Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondAirInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Becton Dickinson and 0 8 7 0 2.47

BeyondAirInc . currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $269.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.61%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BeyondAirInc . is more favorable than Becton Dickinson and.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Becton Dickinson and’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondAirInc . $7.72 million 15.71 -$6.56 million ($0.84) -9.86 Becton Dickinson and $17.29 billion 4.21 $1.23 billion $11.68 22.96

Becton Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than BeyondAirInc .. BeyondAirInc . is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and beats BeyondAirInc . on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, monoclonal antibodies and kits, reagent systems, bench-side solutions, and molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation products, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, thoracic and abdominal drainage, and surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

