Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 5.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

