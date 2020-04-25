Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

CONN opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 6.53. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 445,812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 449.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 370,813 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 164,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 151,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 128,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

