Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,216 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $31,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $604,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,414,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $295,286,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.55.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.