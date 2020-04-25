Comparing RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) and Smartsheet (NASDAQ:SMAR)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of RealPage shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Smartsheet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of RealPage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Smartsheet and RealPage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -35.42% -21.26% -13.74% RealPage 5.89% 10.14% 4.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smartsheet and RealPage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $270.88 million 22.11 -$95.94 million ($0.82) -62.18 RealPage $988.14 million 5.81 $58.21 million $1.28 47.38

RealPage has higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RealPage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealPage has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Smartsheet and RealPage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 3 10 0 2.77 RealPage 0 3 5 0 2.63

Smartsheet currently has a consensus target price of $49.23, indicating a potential downside of 3.45%. RealPage has a consensus target price of $70.57, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. Given RealPage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealPage is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Summary

RealPage beats Smartsheet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties. The company also provides RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; SmartSource IT for IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, Intelligent Lease Management, LeaseLabs, Lead2Lease CRM, Resident Screening, and MyNewPlace solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, applicant screening, and creative content design. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as resident utility management, resident payments, resident portal, contact center maintenance, and renter's insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yieldstar revenue management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

