Comparing Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) & Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

50.9% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Phibro Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals N/A -288.29% -73.11% Phibro Animal Health 4.67% 23.94% 6.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Phibro Animal Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals $2.07 million 24.93 -$23.33 million ($0.27) -1.72 Phibro Animal Health $828.00 million 1.12 $54.71 million $1.53 14.99

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Phibro Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Phibro Animal Health 1 4 1 0 2.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.89%. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies. The company is also developing SNS-510, which is in preclinical pharmacology studies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematologic malignancies; TAK-580, a pan-Raf inhibitor program that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric low-grade glioma; and vosaroxin, a topoisomerase 2 inhibitor, which completed a Phase 3 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. It has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of PDK1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Israel, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. The company is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a subsidiary of BFI Co., LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.