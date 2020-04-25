Comparing DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) & AmeriServ Financial (OTCMKTS:ASRV)

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays an annual dividend of $3.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of DBS GRP HOLDING/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and AmeriServ Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS GRP HOLDING/S 1 3 1 0 2.00 AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DBS GRP HOLDING/S and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS GRP HOLDING/S 31.16% 12.48% 1.12% AmeriServ Financial 8.61% 5.51% 0.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DBS GRP HOLDING/S and AmeriServ Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS GRP HOLDING/S $15.04 billion 2.23 $4.69 billion $7.23 7.27 AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 0.71 $6.03 million N/A N/A

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Summary

DBS GRP HOLDING/S beats AmeriServ Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers stock trading and Islamic banking services. The company operates approximately 280 branches across 18 markets. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

