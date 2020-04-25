Comparing C-Bond Systems (CBNT) & Its Peers

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS: CBNT) is one of 35 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare C-Bond Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for C-Bond Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A C-Bond Systems Competitors 404 950 756 41 2.20

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 65.61%. Given C-Bond Systems’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe C-Bond Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A C-Bond Systems Competitors -3.33% 4.62% 1.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C-Bond Systems and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 N/A -0.53 C-Bond Systems Competitors $137.19 million $40.68 million 5.72

C-Bond Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

C-Bond Systems rivals beat C-Bond Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

