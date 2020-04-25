Comparing Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) and Princeton National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBC)

Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) and Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Princeton National Bancorp has a beta of 14, suggesting that its share price is 1,300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

58.8% of Bridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Princeton National Bancorp and Bridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.76%. Given Bridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than Princeton National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Bridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bridge Bancorp 24.84% 10.69% 1.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Bridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bridge Bancorp $206.93 million 1.83 $51.69 million $2.59 7.36

Bridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

Summary

Bridge Bancorp beats Princeton National Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Princeton National Bancorp

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of February 19, 2019, the company operated 39 retail branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area; and 1 loan production office in Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Bridgehampton, New York.

