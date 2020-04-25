Comparing Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) & Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avid Technology and Taoping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $411.79 million 0.72 $7.60 million $0.36 19.06 Taoping $20.58 million 0.79 $1.69 million N/A N/A

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping.

Risk and Volatility

Avid Technology has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taoping has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Technology and Taoping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology 1.85% -11.12% 6.47% Taoping N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avid Technology and Taoping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avid Technology currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 57.92%. Given Avid Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than Taoping.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Taoping on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows. Its audio products and solutions include Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process, including music and sound creation, recording, editing, signal processing, integrated surround mixing and mastering, and reference video playback; Sibelius, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 that offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; and VENUE | S6L live-sound systems. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. Avid Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

