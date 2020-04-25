Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $703.36 million, a PE ratio of -30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

