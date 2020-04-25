CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $216.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.29.

CME Group stock opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,732,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CME Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in CME Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,946,000 after purchasing an additional 711,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CME Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

