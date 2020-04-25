CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of CME stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.31 and its 200 day moving average is $200.15. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

