Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Major Shareholder Sells $100,000,000.00 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cloudflare stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. Cloudflare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
