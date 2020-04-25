Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Major Shareholder Sells $100,000,000.00 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cloudflare stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. Cloudflare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

