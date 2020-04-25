Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 2,978 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $908,096,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404,966 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $53,867,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.