Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $198.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.