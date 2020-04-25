Citizens Financial Group Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFG. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

NYSE CFG opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

