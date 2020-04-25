CIBC Trims Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Target Price to C$1.00

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuvista Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.25.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Nuvista Energy has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$4.82. The company has a market cap of $121.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$110,000.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

