CIBC Trims MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Target Price to C$4.25

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

Shares of MEG opened at C$2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. The firm has a market cap of $727.80 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.42. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harvey Doerr purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,000. Also, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,351,224.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

