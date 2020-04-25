Chevron Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.83. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.