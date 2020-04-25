Cheniere Energy Partners LP Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.72.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $49.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 45,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 610,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last three months.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

